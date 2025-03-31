Lanka IOC also reduces fuel prices

Lanka IOC also reduces fuel prices

March 31, 2025   10:00 pm

Lanka IOC has announced that they will also revise the fuel prices effective from midnight today (March 31), aligning with the pricing adjustments made by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

As per the latest revision, the price of 92 Octane petrol has been reduced by Rs. 10 per liter, bringing the new price down to Rs. 299.

The price of 95 Octane petrol has also been reduced by Rs. 10 per liter, with the revised price set at Rs. 361.

Meanwhile, the prices of other fuel categories remain unchanged.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

NPP's Budget prepared by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP's Budget prepared by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Let's turn Sri Lanka around through SJB's election victory  Opposition Leader (English)

Let's turn Sri Lanka around through SJB's election victory  Opposition Leader (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting incident (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting incident (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm