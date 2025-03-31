Lanka IOC also reduces fuel prices

Lanka IOC has announced that they will also revise the fuel prices effective from midnight today (March 31), aligning with the pricing adjustments made by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

As per the latest revision, the price of 92 Octane petrol has been reduced by Rs. 10 per liter, bringing the new price down to Rs. 299.

The price of 95 Octane petrol has also been reduced by Rs. 10 per liter, with the revised price set at Rs. 361.

Meanwhile, the prices of other fuel categories remain unchanged.