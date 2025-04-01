Price of milk tea increased

The price of a cup of milk tea has been increase by Rs. 10, the All-Island Restaurant Owners’ Association announced.

This decision has been taken as a result of the government’s decision to increase the price of imported milk powder.

Accordingly, the price hike will be implemented with effect from midnight yesterday (31), it said.

Earlier, the government decided to increase the price of imported milk powder by 4.7%. Accordingly, the price of a packet of imported milk powder weighing 400g will be increased by around Rs. 50