NPP govt. will definitely introduce new constitution  Justice Minister

April 1, 2025   09:00 am

Minister of Justice and National Integration Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara reaffirmed that introducing a new constitution and abolishing the executive presidency will be key priorities under the National People’s Power (NPP) government.

Speaking on TV Derana’s current affairs program 360° last night (31), Minister Nanayakkara emphasized that these reforms would be implemented within the next five years.

“We conducted the parliamentary elections, and now we must proceed with the long-overdue local government elections, which have been delayed for two years. These should take place soon. Provincial council elections are also expected to be held by the end of the year, though no exact date has been set yet,” he stated.

The minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to dismantling the executive presidency, assuring that there had been no internal discussions within the party about reversing this decision.

“If the executive presidency is not abolished, we will have to answer to the people after five years. This is why we are fully committed to enacting these changes,” he added.

