Six hospitalised after fire on Malaysia gas pipeline, among 33 hurt

April 1, 2025   11:12 am

A fire at a gas pipeline operated by Malaysia state energy firm Petronas injured 33 people on Tuesday (April 1) on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur, authorities said.

Six of the injured were sent to hospital, Selangor fire department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail told broadcaster Astro Awani.

Operations to try to tackle the blaze are ongoing.

There are people trapped in houses in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru and rescue efforts are ongoing, Selangor Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi told state news agency Bernama.

 

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

