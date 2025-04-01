No changes to three-wheeler fares despite fuel price reduction

The Western Province Three-Wheeler Drivers’ and Owners’ Association has stated that despite the reduction of fuel prices, there is no possibility of making any changes to the three-wheeler fares.

Speaking at a press conference today (01), President of the association Lalith Dharmasekara stated that rather than reducing three-wheeler fares, the government should intervene to provide a more efficient service to the public through proper regulation.

Commenting further, the Dharmasekara added, “Petrol has been reduced by Rs. 10 per liter. We usually drive about 20 kilometers per liter. Therefore, even if we give the entire Rs. 10 without keeping a penny, the amount we can reduce is only 50 cents.”

“That is not practical. Even now, there are three-wheelers all over Sri Lanka that charge arbitrary prices without any fixed fare. Therefore, reducing the price by 50 cents or Rs. 10 is not the answer, but regulation is,” he added.

Dharmasekara further stated that their primary goal is to create a more efficient and reliable three-wheeler service, and emphasized that reducing the fuel price by Rs. 10 will not reduce the three-wheeler fare.