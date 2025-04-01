MP Chamara Sampath further remanded

MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake has been ordered to be remanded further until April 08, 2025.

This order was issued after he was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (01).

Dassanayake, who was taken into custody on March 27, was granted bail in two of the cases but was ordered to remain in remand custody over the third charge. The court had previously remanded him until today for further proceedings.

The allegations stem from his tenure as Chief Minister of Uva Province in 2016. According to the Bribery Commission, Dassanayake had solicited funds from three state banks, claiming they were intended to provide bags for preschool children in the province.

Two banks complied, granting him Rs. 1 million and Rs. 2.5 million, which were later transferred to his personal foundation account. However, when a third bank refused to provide funds, Dassanayake reportedly retaliated by withdrawing the Uva Provincial Council’s fixed deposits from that institution.

The Bribery Commission has filed a case against the MP, citing a government financial loss of Rs. 17.3 million due to his actions.

After reviewing the evidence, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court ruled that while Dassanayake could be released on bail for two of the charges, he would remain in remand custody for the third. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.