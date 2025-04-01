Shadows to momentarily disappear as Zero Shadow Days begin in Sri Lanka

April 1, 2025   05:56 pm

Colombo is set to witness a rare celestial phenomenon on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 12.12 p.m., when shadows will momentarily vanish, according to astronomer Anura C. Perera.

“This is actually an optical illusion,” Perera explained. 

He further commented: “At this time of year, the sun is directly overhead, meaning Sri Lanka is receiving maximum solar energy. That means the sun will be directly overhead the country in the first two weeks of April. This will last from April 5th to 15th.”

“The sun will be directly overhead of Colombo on April 07. If someone stands outside at exactly 12.12 p.m. on that day, they will not be able to see their own shadow for a brief moment. One would not be able to see their own shadow, but others might still perceive it.”

This phenomenon is part of a 10-day solar event from April 5 to April 15, during which the sun will pass directly overhead different parts of Sri Lanka. The event, known as the “Zero Shadow Day” or “Lāhainā Noon”, begins when the sun first appears directly over Point Pedro on April 4 and will progress through the following locations:

Elamaldeniya on April 5
Kalutara on April 6
Colombo and Kelaniya on April 7
Nainamadama and Mahiyanganaya on April 8

The sun will complete its overhead passage and will move away from Sri Lanka’s Point Pedro on April 15.

This rare alignment - Zero Shadow Day - also known as Lāhainā Noon, is a phenomenon where the sun is directly overhead at a specific latitude, causing vertical objects to cast no shadow. It occurs twice a year in regions between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

