Heavy showers above 100 mm expected today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Southern and Eastern provinces.

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the afternoon or night today (02).

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, North-western and North-central provinces and in Mannar and Vavuniya districts, the Met. Department added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.