Shammi Silva appointed to three ICC committees

Shammi Silva appointed to three ICC committees

April 2, 2025   08:24 am

Shammi Silva, who was recently re-elected uncontested as the Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for the fourth consecutive term, has been appointed to three key committees of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

At a council meeting held yesterday (April 1), Silva was named to the ICC’s Human Resources and Remuneration Committee, Finance and Commercial Committee, and Nominations Committee.

Silva’s re-election as SLC President extends his tenure for another two years, from 2025 to 2027. 

In addition to his role at SLC, Silva also serves as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

New tax regulations take effect from today (English)

New tax regulations take effect from today (English)

No further fuel price reductions possible due to IMF conditions  Minister (English)

No further fuel price reductions possible due to IMF conditions  Minister (English)

Sri Lanka to dispatch medical team to assist Myanmar earthquake victims (English)

Sri Lanka to dispatch medical team to assist Myanmar earthquake victims (English)

Revised PAYE, income taxes and other new regulations take effect

Revised PAYE, income taxes and other new regulations take effect

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Laugfs hikes LP gas prices (English)

Laugfs hikes LP gas prices (English)