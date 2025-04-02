Shammi Silva appointed to three ICC committees

Shammi Silva, who was recently re-elected uncontested as the Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for the fourth consecutive term, has been appointed to three key committees of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

At a council meeting held yesterday (April 1), Silva was named to the ICC’s Human Resources and Remuneration Committee, Finance and Commercial Committee, and Nominations Committee.

Silva’s re-election as SLC President extends his tenure for another two years, from 2025 to 2027.

In addition to his role at SLC, Silva also serves as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).