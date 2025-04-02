Police raid in search of Ishara Sewwandi, seize narcotics in Anuradhapura

Sri Lanka Police has conducted a raid at a hotel in Anuradhapura following a tip-off regarding the whereabouts of Ishara Sewwandi, the fugitive female suspect in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.”

During the raid, police officers have discovered a haul of narcotics in the possession of a woman who closely resembled the suspect.

Meanwhile, Police Headquarters has announced a cash reward of Rs. 1.2 million for any individual providing accurate information leading to the arrest of Ishara Sewwandi, who remains at large after her involvement in the murder.

The notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, was shot dead on February 19, 2025, at the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Hulftsdorp Courts Complex.

The primary female suspect accused of aiding and abetting the shooter is Pingpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi, a 25-year-old woman.

As there has been no information about her whereabouts since the day of the shooting, the Police Headquarters has decided to offer a cash reward of Rs. 1.2 million for any information leading to her arrest, a statement from the Police Media Division said.

Telephone numbers to provide information:

Director, Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) - 071-8591727

Officer-in-Charge (OIC), Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) - 071-8591735

It has also been informed that the Sri Lanka Police will take steps to protect the confidentiality of those who provide information.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) is conducting further investigations into the incident.