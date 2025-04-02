Govt. launches new programme to provide affordable and nutritious meals

Govt. launches new programme to provide affordable and nutritious meals

April 2, 2025   11:50 am

A new government initiative aimed at ensuring food security and making nutritious meals affordable for the public was officially launched on Tuesday (01) at the “Palessa” restaurant of the National Food Promotion Board in Narahenpita.

This project is being implemented in collaboration with the National Food Promotion Board, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Agriculture. It also involves the support of existing restaurant businesses and is integrated with the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Through this initiative, people can now enjoy specially prepared nutritious meals for as low as Rs. 200. The government also plans to introduce this balanced meal package to both public and private restaurants in the near future.

In addition to cooked meals, a variety of packaged local food products and nutritious snacks will also be made available to the public at affordable prices, according to the PMD.

The event’s special guest, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation, K.D. Lalkantha, emphasized the importance of providing the public with high-quality, healthy, and sufficient meals. 

He stated that the project was launched in collaboration with the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme to guide the public and promote a positive shift in the commercial food sector, it added.

The event was attended by Senior Additional Secretary to the President S.P.C. Sugeeshwara, Director Nutrition Division of the Ministry of Health Dr. Monika Wijeratne, senior officials from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, and the National Food Promotion Board, as well as business representatives from the private sector.

--PMD

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

New tax regulations take effect from today (English)

New tax regulations take effect from today (English)

No further fuel price reductions possible due to IMF conditions  Minister (English)

No further fuel price reductions possible due to IMF conditions  Minister (English)

Sri Lanka to dispatch medical team to assist Myanmar earthquake victims (English)

Sri Lanka to dispatch medical team to assist Myanmar earthquake victims (English)

Revised PAYE, income taxes and other new regulations take effect

Revised PAYE, income taxes and other new regulations take effect

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm