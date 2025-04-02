Stalin to introduce resolution in Tamil Nadu assembly to retrieve Katchatheevu

April 2, 2025   01:06 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to present a resolution in the state assembly regarding getting Katchatheevu island back. According to the resolution, “retrieval of Katchatheevu Island is the only permanent solution to protect the traditional fishing of Tamil Nadu fishermen.”

The resolution states that the “to mitigate the sufferings faced” by the fishermen at the hands of Sri Lankan Navy, getting Katchatheevu Island is the only permanent solution.

“Considering the above, this august House unanimously urges the Union Government to immediately review the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement and take all steps to retrieve Katchatheevu Island,” the statement of the resolution read.

The resolution urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with the Sri Lankan government to “get all our imprisoned fishermen released along with their boats on a goodwill basis, during his official visit to Sri Lanka.”

In recent months, there have been frequent incidents of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested and their boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy for trespassing into the island country’s maritime borders.

In February, fishermen in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, started an indefinite strike following the arrest of 32 of their colleagues, and the seizure of five boats. The arrests took place while the fishermen were operating near the North Mannar region, triggering widespread protests in the coastal community.

Most recently, a Rajya Sabha MP from a regional political party in Tamil Nadu, Vaiko, called the Navy a “lame duck” over the alarming rate of arrests and continued harassment of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Source: India Today
--Agencies 

