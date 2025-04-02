Ministerial Committee appointed to study sanctions imposed by UK on 4 Sri Lankans

April 2, 2025   03:48 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to appoint a committee comprised of ministers to submit a report with recommendations to the Cabinet of Ministers related to the decisions taken by the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on 4 Sri Lankan individuals including General Shavendra Silva recently.

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said the attention of the Cabinet of Ministers have been drawn on the decisions taken by the UK government to impose sanctions on 4 Sri Lankan individuals recently.

He stated that therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to appoint a committee comprised of ministers to submit a report with recommendations to the Cabinet of Ministers on the further measures to be taken after studying the facts in the regard and to empower the committee to obtain service of any officer/intellect deemed to have subject expertise in the relevant field and considered essential.

The committee is comprised of ministers with the following composition:

• Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath

• Minister of Justice and National Integrity, Harshana Nanayakkara 

• Deputy Minister of Defence, Aruna Jayasekara 

