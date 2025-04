Sri Lanka Police announced that a special traffic plan will be implemented in Colombo and several other areas due to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the traffic plan will be implemented on the Katunayake Expressway and Baseline Road from 6.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. on April 04, and at Galle Face, Independence Square, Battaramulla, and surrounding roads on April 05.