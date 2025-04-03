Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

April 3, 2025   06:34 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Southern, Eastern and Northern provinces today (03).

In its latest forecast, the department said that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy rainfall of above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, North-western Uva and North-central provinces, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

