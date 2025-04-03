India-Sri Lanka friendship to be reviewed during official visit: PM Modi

India-Sri Lanka friendship to be reviewed during official visit: PM Modi

April 3, 2025   07:54 am

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that during his official visit to Sri Lanka the two countries will review the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka friendship.

Issuing a statement ahead of his visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Modi stated that his visit to Sri Lanka will take place from April 04 until April 6, and that this visit comes after the successful visit of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to India.

“From Thailand, I will pay a two day visit to Sri Lanka from 04-06 April. This follows the highly successful visit of President Disanayaka to India last December”, he added.

Furthermore, the Indian Prime Minister expressed that the two countries will have the opportunity to review progress made on the joint vision of ‘Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future’ and provide further guidance to realise the shared objectives.

“I am confident that these visits will build on the foundations of the past and contribute to strengthening our close relationships for the benefit of our people and the wider region”, the Indian Prime Minister noted.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post to be tabled in Parliament next week (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post to be tabled in Parliament next week (English)

Immigration Dept's regional office to be established in Jaffna (English)

Immigration Dept's regional office to be established in Jaffna (English)

42 persons yet to return licensed firearms; Legal actions to follow (English)

42 persons yet to return licensed firearms; Legal actions to follow (English)

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)

Consideration of petitions against rejection of LG Election nominations adjourned (English)