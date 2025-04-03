India-Sri Lanka friendship to be reviewed during official visit: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that during his official visit to Sri Lanka the two countries will review the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka friendship.

Issuing a statement ahead of his visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Modi stated that his visit to Sri Lanka will take place from April 04 until April 6, and that this visit comes after the successful visit of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to India.

“From Thailand, I will pay a two day visit to Sri Lanka from 04-06 April. This follows the highly successful visit of President Disanayaka to India last December”, he added.

Furthermore, the Indian Prime Minister expressed that the two countries will have the opportunity to review progress made on the joint vision of ‘Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future’ and provide further guidance to realise the shared objectives.

“I am confident that these visits will build on the foundations of the past and contribute to strengthening our close relationships for the benefit of our people and the wider region”, the Indian Prime Minister noted.