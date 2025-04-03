CID seeks information from public over alleged misuse of Presidents Fund

CID seeks information from public over alleged misuse of Presidents Fund

April 3, 2025   03:56 pm

The general public has been requested to inform the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in writing regarding individuals who were aggrieved while attempting to obtain funds from the President’s Fund between the years 2008 and 2024.

The public is requested to provide information to the Director of the CID.

Ongoing investigations of the CID into funds obtained from the President’s Fund have revealed names of 22 former Ministers and Members of Parliament as beneficiaries between 2008 and 2024.

Police investigations commenced following a complaint received regarding the matter recently.

Police said accordingly, the CID obtained an order from the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on 2 April to retrieve the cheque details related to these transactions.

Based on the court order, a total of 22 documents have been obtained by the CID.

According to the documents, it has been revealed that public representatives have obtained more than Rs. 100 million from the fund during the period in question.

It is reported that former Prime Minister D.M. Jayaratne, former Ministers Keheliya Rambukwella, and T.B. Ekanayake area among those who have obtained funds in the premise of returning them to the President’s Fund on a later date, however, have failed to do so.

Officers have stated that the public representatives in question will be summoned to the CID to obtained statements.

