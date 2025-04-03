2025 LG Polls: Appeals Court to deliver decision on rejected nominations

2025 LG Polls: Appeals Court to deliver decision on rejected nominations

April 3, 2025   04:11 pm

The Court of Appeal is scheduled to deliver its decision tomorrow (April 04) on three categories of rejection of nominations for 2025 Local Government (LG) Elections, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the decision on the petitions filed regarding the nominations that were rejected on the grounds of failure to submit certified copies of birth certificates, failure to formally submit the affidavits, and submission of only photocopies of birth certificates is also scheduled to be pronounced tomorrow.

Additionally, the Appeals Court today (April 3) ordered the relevant returning officers to refrain from taking further steps in preparation of holding the election until tomorrow, in relation to the petitions currently being heard before the court regarding the rejection of nominations.

The relevant petitions were considered in court today, and further hearings were adjourned until tomorrow (04).

Nearly 30 petitions have been submitted by several parties including by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), National People’s Power (NPP), Podujana Eksath Peramuna and independent groups against the rejection of their nomination papers.

The petitioners had stated that the decision taken by the relevant returning officers to reject the submitted nomination papers is against the law.

Accordingly, the petitioners request the Court of Appeal to rule that the rejections are illegal and issue an order to reinstate their nominations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post to be tabled in Parliament next week (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post to be tabled in Parliament next week (English)

Immigration Dept's regional office to be established in Jaffna (English)

Immigration Dept's regional office to be established in Jaffna (English)

42 persons yet to return licensed firearms; Legal actions to follow (English)

42 persons yet to return licensed firearms; Legal actions to follow (English)

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm