2025 LG Polls: Appeals Court to deliver decision on rejected nominations

The Court of Appeal is scheduled to deliver its decision tomorrow (April 04) on three categories of rejection of nominations for 2025 Local Government (LG) Elections, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the decision on the petitions filed regarding the nominations that were rejected on the grounds of failure to submit certified copies of birth certificates, failure to formally submit the affidavits, and submission of only photocopies of birth certificates is also scheduled to be pronounced tomorrow.

Additionally, the Appeals Court today (April 3) ordered the relevant returning officers to refrain from taking further steps in preparation of holding the election until tomorrow, in relation to the petitions currently being heard before the court regarding the rejection of nominations.

The relevant petitions were considered in court today, and further hearings were adjourned until tomorrow (04).

Nearly 30 petitions have been submitted by several parties including by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), National People’s Power (NPP), Podujana Eksath Peramuna and independent groups against the rejection of their nomination papers.

The petitioners had stated that the decision taken by the relevant returning officers to reject the submitted nomination papers is against the law.

Accordingly, the petitioners request the Court of Appeal to rule that the rejections are illegal and issue an order to reinstate their nominations.