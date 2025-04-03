US Dollar under pressure following Trumps latest tariff

US Dollar under pressure following Trumps latest tariff

April 3, 2025   04:51 pm

Deutsche Bank warned on Thursday of the risk of a crisis of confidence in the U.S. dollar, saying major shifts in capital flow allocations could take over from currency fundamentals and currency moves become disorderly.

The dollar, the world’s No.1 reserve currency, came under broad-based selling pressure on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff salvo raised concerns about U.S. recession risks.

“Our overall message is that there is a risk that major shifts in capital flow allocations take over from currency fundamentals and that FX moves become disorderly,” Deutsche Bank’s George Saravelos said in note.

He added an acceleration in the dollar’s decline would be unwelcome for global central banks.

“The last thing the ECB wants is an externally imposed disinflationary shock from a loss in dollar confidence and a sharp appreciation in the euro on top of tariffs,” he said, referring to the European Central Bank.

“Expect pushback. We are in the midst of dramatic regime change in markets.”

The dollar was last down over 1.5 per cent against the euro and yen and more than 1 per cent against sterling.

Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

LG Polls: Appeals Court issues order on rejected nominations (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post to be tabled in Parliament next week (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post to be tabled in Parliament next week (English)

Immigration Dept's regional office to be established in Jaffna (English)

Immigration Dept's regional office to be established in Jaffna (English)

42 persons yet to return licensed firearms; Legal actions to follow (English)

42 persons yet to return licensed firearms; Legal actions to follow (English)

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

Ex-chief minister SM Ranjith and private secretary sentenced to 16 years rigorous imprisonment

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm