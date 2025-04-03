One killed, one injured in Hikkaduwa shooting incident

One killed, one injured in Hikkaduwa shooting incident

April 3, 2025   09:08 pm

A 51-year-old man has been killed while a woman has been injured following a shooting incident at Karuwalakanda, Hikkaduwa.

Polcie said the shooting had been carried out targeting a married couple at a shop in the Kumarakanda area this evening (3).

Both the injured male and female were admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, where the male has succumbed to his injuries, hospital sources confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as the owner of the shop in question while his while his also reportedly in critical condition. 

The shooting had been carried out by a gunman who arrived on a motorcycle at around 7.00 p.m. today while the couple were inside their shop. 

Hikkaduwa Police is conducting further investigations. 

