Inmate murdered inside Boossa High-Security Prison

April 4, 2025   02:35 pm

An inmate, who was under remand custody at the Boossa High-Security Prison, has reportedly been murdered inside the prison premises.

According to reports, the murder was carried out using a sharp weapon. 

Prison authorities suspect that the attack has been carried out by another inmate who is currently serving a prison sentence at the same prison facility.

The deceased inmate has been identified as Nanda Kumar Shivananda, 46. Prison authorities said that he has sustained approximately 11 stab wounds on his body.

However, prison officers suspect that the motive for the murder may be related to a drug-related dispute.

National 'Aluth Sahal Mangalya' held in Anuradapura under the patronage of President Dissanayake

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Suspended IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

India - Sri Lanka friendship to be reviewed during official visit - Indian PM Modi (English)

CID investigating 22 former ministers and MPs over allegations of misusing President's Fund (English)

'If we fail to negotiate on US tariffs, we have other options': Minister on Sri Lanka's stance (English)

Global stock markets tumble after Trump's tariffs announcement

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

