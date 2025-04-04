Inmate murdered inside Boossa High-Security Prison

An inmate, who was under remand custody at the Boossa High-Security Prison, has reportedly been murdered inside the prison premises.

According to reports, the murder was carried out using a sharp weapon.

Prison authorities suspect that the attack has been carried out by another inmate who is currently serving a prison sentence at the same prison facility.

The deceased inmate has been identified as Nanda Kumar Shivananda, 46. Prison authorities said that he has sustained approximately 11 stab wounds on his body.

However, prison officers suspect that the motive for the murder may be related to a drug-related dispute.