The bail application filed on behalf of the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, Harsha Illukpitiya who is currently in remand custody for contempt of court, has been rejected by the Supreme Court.

The decision was delivered by Supreme Court Justice Achala Wengappuli, with the concurrence of Justices Preethi Padman Surasena and Gamini Amarasekara.

Delivering the decision, the judge stated that a date has already been set for the hearing of the case on May 8.

During the trial, the judge further indicated in his verdict that there was no need to alter the previous order remanding the respondent.

The Immigration and Emigration Controller is accused of contempt of court for allegedly failing to implement an interim injunction issued by the Supreme Court regarding Fundamental Rights petitions that challenged the electronic visa issuance system introduced during the previous government.