Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has arrived in the island this evening on a historical three-day state visit.

Prime Minister Modi who arrived at the Katunayake International Airport, a short while ago, is accompanied by Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Indian Foreign Secretary and several senior officials of the Government of India.

The Indian delegation was officially received by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath at the BIA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Sri Lanka for the fourth time on an invitation extended by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Premier Modi has previously visited Sri Lanka in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

He is the first foreign head of state to be hosted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the new government. Earlier, President Dissanayake paid a state visit to India as his first visit abroad after assuming office.

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi will engage in high-level bilateral discussions aimed at strengthening ties between Sri Lanka and India.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and other senior dignitaries and political leaders

A series of key agreements are expected to be signed across multiple sectors, including energy, digital transformation, security, and healthcare.

Earlier, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation is expected to be inked during Prime Minister Modi’s visit and it is being signed for the first time.

One of the major highlights of the visit will be the inauguration of the Sampur Solar Power Plant project, a joint initiative between Sri Lanka and India, aimed at bolstering the country’s renewable energy capacity.

As part of his itinerary, the Indian Prime Minister is also set to pay homage to the sacred Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura.

Prior to his departure, the Indian Prime Minister expressed that the two countries will have the opportunity to review progress made on the joint vision of ‘Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future’ and provide further guidance to realise the shared objectives.

“I am confident that these visits will build on the foundations of the past and contribute to strengthening our close relationships for the benefit of our people and the wider region”, the Indian Prime Minister noted.

Meanwhile, authorities have announced a series of special traffic arrangements to ensure security and minimize public inconvenience, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka.

According to police, intermittent road closures will be in effect on the Colombo–Katunayake Expressway and Baseline Road until 10 p.m. today.

Motorists, including both local and foreign nationals traveling to and from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), are advised to use alternate routes during this period.

Furthermore, tomorrow (05), special traffic arrangements will be in place around Galle Face, Independence Square, and the ‘Ape Gama’ premises in Battaramulla.

Traffic police officers will be deployed in these areas to guide motorists towards alternative routes and help minimize public inconvenience.

Additionally, on April 6, another special traffic plan will be implemented with intermittent road closures from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Anuradhapura Town, Railway Station Road, and around the Sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhiya.

Police will be on standby to keep the public informed and guide them to alternative routes.

Accordingly, the public has been requested to cooperate with the traffic arrangements made by Police during the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Sri Lanka.