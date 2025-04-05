Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

April 5, 2025   07:32 am

The Meteorology Department says that showers or thundershowers will occur in most places on the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers may also occur in the Western, Southern, and Northwestern coastal areas in the morning.

Heavy rainfall of above 100mm is likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, and Southern provinces, the Met Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected in some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Northern, and North-Central provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporarily localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, on the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it will be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from the 5th to the 14th of April this year, it added.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun will be overhead tomorrow (5) are Kahawa, Meetiyagoda, Elamaldeniya, Ambakolawewa, and Bundala at about 12:13 noon.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Grand ceremonial reception for Indian PM Narendra Modi commences

Grand ceremonial reception for Indian PM Narendra Modi commences

Grand ceremonial reception for Indian PM Narendra Modi commences

President vows to ensure fair prices for farmers and consumers for agri produce (English)

President vows to ensure fair prices for farmers and consumers for agri produce (English)

Govt and opposition politicians react to heavy US tariffs on Sri Lankan exports (English)

Govt and opposition politicians react to heavy US tariffs on Sri Lankan exports (English)

Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

LG Polls: 59 petitions against rejection of nomination papers dismissed (English)

LG Polls: 59 petitions against rejection of nomination papers dismissed (English)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka for official visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Sri Lanka for official visit

Oil prices tumble as China retaliates with tariffs on US; Global stock markets continue to plummet after Trump's tariffs

Oil prices tumble as China retaliates with tariffs on US; Global stock markets continue to plummet after Trump's tariffs

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm