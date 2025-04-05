Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says that showers or thundershowers will occur in most places on the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers may also occur in the Western, Southern, and Northwestern coastal areas in the morning.

Heavy rainfall of above 100mm is likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, and Southern provinces, the Met Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected in some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Northern, and North-Central provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporarily localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, on the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it will be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from the 5th to the 14th of April this year, it added.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun will be overhead tomorrow (5) are Kahawa, Meetiyagoda, Elamaldeniya, Ambakolawewa, and Bundala at about 12:13 noon.