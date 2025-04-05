The Sri Lanka Police have issued an updated statement regarding road closures in and around Colombo today (April 5), in line with the special traffic plan implemented for the ongoing state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The statement outlines the specific roads affected by the closures and provides alternative routes for the public and motorists to help minimize inconvenience during the movement of the Prime Minister and his delegation.

Road Closure: Galle Face to Independence Square

Time: From 8:00 a.m. until the Prime Minister returns

Closed Roads:

• Galle Face Roundabout

• Galle Road (Kollupitiya Junction)

• Dharmapala Mawatha

• Liberty Roundabout

• Pittala Junction

• Red Cross Junction

• Sir Marcus Fernando Mawatha

• Public Library Junction

• Glass House Junction

• Albert Crescent

• Nanda Motors Junction

• Nidahas Mawatha

• Independence Roundabout

• Independence Square

Alternative Routes:

• Entering Colombo: Via Thummulla, Bauddhaloka Mawatha, turn left at Wijerama Junction, Horton Wijerama to Eye Hospital and Colombo

• Exiting Colombo: Via Dharmapala Mawatha, Eye Hospital , left to Horton Roundabout and exit via Bauddhaloka Mawatha

Road Closure: Galle Face to Presidential Secretariat

Time: From 9:00 a.m. until the Prime Minister returns

Closed Roads: Galle Face to Galle Middle Road leading to the Presidential Secretariat

Alternative Routes:

• Entering and Exiting Colombo: From Colpetty Junction through Pittala Junction, turn left to Gangaramaya, and then to Kompanna Veediya Junction, and on to Ceramin Junction

Road Closure: Galle Face to Pelawatte – Ape Gama premises

Time: From 4:00 p.m. until the Prime Minister returns

Closed Roads:

• Galle Face Roundabout

• Colpetty Junction

• Dharmapala Mawatha

• Liberty Roundabout

• Pittala Junction

• Library Junction

• Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha

• Nelum Pokuna Roundabout

• Horton Kinsey Junction

• Dudley Senanayake Mawatha

• D.S. Junction

• Model Farm Junction

• Castle Street

• Ayurveda Junction

• Sri Jayewardenepura Road

• Polduwa Junction

• Parliament Road to Pelawatte – ‘Ape Gama’ premises

Until the Prime Minister returns, the roads will be reopened sequentially, based on the intersections through which the motorcade, including the VIP, passes.

Alternative Routes:

• Exiting Colombo:

o Via Bandaranayake Pura Junction → Cotta Road → Buthgamuwa Ambagaha Junction → Koswatta Junction → Kaduwela

o Via Old Kotte Road → Welikada Junction → Nawala Road → High Level Road

• Entering Colombo:

o Via Pelawatta → Palan thuna Junction → Koswatta Road

o Via Ambagaha Junction → IDH → Old Avissawella Road

Road Closure: Galle Face to President’s House

Time: From 6:00 p.m. until the Prime Minister returns

Closed Roads: Galle Face to N.S.A. Roundabout and onwards to the President’s House

Alternative Routes:

• Entering and Exiting Colombo: Via Colpetty Junction → Pittala Junction → Gangaramaya → Kompanna Veediya Junction → Ceramic Junction