Updated traffic plan issued for today due to Indian PM Modis visit
April 5, 2025 10:58 am
The Sri Lanka Police have issued an updated statement regarding road closures in and around Colombo today (April 5), in line with the special traffic plan implemented for the ongoing state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The statement outlines the specific roads affected by the closures and provides alternative routes for the public and motorists to help minimize inconvenience during the movement of the Prime Minister and his delegation.
Road Closure: Galle Face to Independence Square
Time: From 8:00 a.m. until the Prime Minister returns
Closed Roads:
• Galle Face Roundabout
• Galle Road (Kollupitiya Junction)
• Dharmapala Mawatha
• Liberty Roundabout
• Pittala Junction
• Red Cross Junction
• Sir Marcus Fernando Mawatha
• Public Library Junction
• Glass House Junction
• Albert Crescent
• Nanda Motors Junction
• Nidahas Mawatha
• Independence Roundabout
• Independence Square
Alternative Routes:
• Entering Colombo: Via Thummulla, Bauddhaloka Mawatha, turn left at Wijerama Junction, Horton Wijerama to Eye Hospital and Colombo
• Exiting Colombo: Via Dharmapala Mawatha, Eye Hospital , left to Horton Roundabout and exit via Bauddhaloka Mawatha
Road Closure: Galle Face to Presidential Secretariat
Time: From 9:00 a.m. until the Prime Minister returns
Closed Roads: Galle Face to Galle Middle Road leading to the Presidential Secretariat
Alternative Routes:
• Entering and Exiting Colombo: From Colpetty Junction through Pittala Junction, turn left to Gangaramaya, and then to Kompanna Veediya Junction, and on to Ceramin Junction
Road Closure: Galle Face to Pelawatte – Ape Gama premises
Time: From 4:00 p.m. until the Prime Minister returns
Closed Roads:
• Galle Face Roundabout
• Colpetty Junction
• Dharmapala Mawatha
• Liberty Roundabout
• Pittala Junction
• Library Junction
• Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha
• Nelum Pokuna Roundabout
• Horton Kinsey Junction
• Dudley Senanayake Mawatha
• D.S. Junction
• Model Farm Junction
• Castle Street
• Ayurveda Junction
• Sri Jayewardenepura Road
• Polduwa Junction
• Parliament Road to Pelawatte – ‘Ape Gama’ premises
Until the Prime Minister returns, the roads will be reopened sequentially, based on the intersections through which the motorcade, including the VIP, passes.
Alternative Routes:
• Exiting Colombo:
o Via Bandaranayake Pura Junction → Cotta Road → Buthgamuwa Ambagaha Junction → Koswatta Junction → Kaduwela
o Via Old Kotte Road → Welikada Junction → Nawala Road → High Level Road
• Entering Colombo:
o Via Pelawatta → Palan thuna Junction → Koswatta Road
o Via Ambagaha Junction → IDH → Old Avissawella Road
Road Closure: Galle Face to President’s House
Time: From 6:00 p.m. until the Prime Minister returns
Closed Roads: Galle Face to N.S.A. Roundabout and onwards to the President’s House
Alternative Routes:
• Entering and Exiting Colombo: Via Colpetty Junction → Pittala Junction → Gangaramaya → Kompanna Veediya Junction → Ceramic Junction