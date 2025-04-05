India, Sri Lanka sign landmark defence pact during Modis visit

April 5, 2025   03:21 pm

In a significant step towards bolstering bilateral ties, India and Sri Lanka on Saturday signed a landmark defence cooperation agreement following high-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. 

This marked the first time the two nations have formalised such a strategic partnership in defence.

The historic pact was part of a broader series of agreements signed after the discussions, including a key accord to develop Trincomalee as a regional energy hub and a separate agreement to facilitate India’s multi-sectoral grant assistance to Sri Lanka’s eastern provinces.

Additionally, PM Modi and President Dissanayake jointly inaugurated the Sampur solar power project via video link, highlighting cooperation in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.

The talks followed PM Modi’s arrival in Colombo, a day after participating in the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok. Modi received a ceremonial welcome at Independence Square — a rare honour reserved for distinguished leaders — underlining the importance Colombo attaches to its relationship with New Delhi.

Independence Square, the site of Sri Lanka’s national day celebrations and home to the iconic Independence Memorial Hall, served as the symbolic backdrop for this deepening strategic partnership between the two neighbours.


Source: India TV News 
--Agencies

 

 

