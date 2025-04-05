BASL voices concern over death of youth in Welikada police custody

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has expressed grave concern over the death of a youth while in the custody of the Welikada Police in the early hours of April 02, 2025.

The youth reportedly sustained fatal injuries while in custody, which are said to have been self-inflicted. It has also been reported that the youth was not in a proper mental state at the time. He was subsequently transferred to Mulleriyawa Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya, President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, issued a statement expressing the Association’s serious concerns regarding the incident, the reported circumstances, and the broader implications for law enforcement accountability and public trust.

“The BASL calls upon the Acting Inspector General of Police to ensure the conduct of an immediate and impartial investigation into this incident. The BASL will closely monitor the developments in this respect, and would take whatever measures that may be necessary to ensure due process is followed and that the rule of law is ensured,” Amarasuriya said.

He further reiterated that for decades, the BASL has consistently warned that law enforcement agencies, including the Sri Lanka Police, must act with the highest degree of care, caution, and responsibility to prevent such incidents.

“These incidents erode trust and confidence in the system of administration of justice,” he noted.

The BASL also expressed regret that custodial deaths continue to occur, despite longstanding concerns and repeated calls for reform. Amarasuriya stated that the BASL is concerned that the authorities are slow in taking meaningful action to prevent such incidents, as well as in taking expeditious steps to bring the culprits to justice.

“The repetition of such incidents will lead to the allegation of a climate of impunity on the part of the State, which is most detrimental to all citizens of this Country,” he added.

The BASL affirmed its support for the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy on custodial deaths and expressed its readiness to work with law enforcement authorities, including the Sri Lanka Police, in capacity-building efforts aimed at preventing future occurrences.