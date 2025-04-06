Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

April 6, 2025   07:21 am

The Meteorology Department says that showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in the coastal areas of the Western and Southern provinces and in the Puttalam, Mannar, Jaffna, and Ampara districts in the morning as well.

Fairly heavy rainfall of above 75 mm is likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Central, Southern, and Eastern provinces, the Met Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Northern, and North-Central provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporarily localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, due to the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it will be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from the 5th to the 14th of April this year, it added.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun will be overhead today (06) are Kalutara, Kelinkanda, Kahawatta, Pokunutenna, and Mahawelatota at about 12:12 noon.

