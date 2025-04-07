Jordanian man allegedly attempted to open plane door on flight to Sydney

A Jordanian national allegedly attempted to open the doors of a Sydney-bound plane on Saturday evening and had to be restrained by crew and other passengers, forcing the airline to request police assistance on arrival.

Shadi Taiseer Alsaaydeh, 45, is due to appear in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, charged with two counts of endangering the safety of an aircraft and one count of assaulting cabin crew.

Police will allege he initially tried to open the rear emergency exit door of an AirAsia X flight travelling from Kuala Lumpur, prompting airline staff to escort him to a seat in the middle of the plane.

He then attempted to open the middle emergency exit door before crew and passengers forcibly prevented him from doing so, during which he allegedly assaulted an airline staff member.

Australian Federal Police officers met the flight on its arrival in Sydney.

Each of the offences Alsaaydeh is charged with carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Australian Federal Police detective acting superintendent Davina Copelin said dangerous behaviour on aircraft would not be tolerated.

“The actions of this man could have had tragic consequences, and passengers and airplane staff shouldn’t have to put up with unruly, violent or dangerous behaviour on flights,” Copelin said.

In a statement, AirAsia X said its cabin crew took the necessary steps to protect everyone on board.

“At no time was the safety of guests or crew compromised,” the statement said. “AirAsia has a zero tolerance policy for inappropriate behaviour of any kind.”

The incident comes after a Jetstar flight from Bali to Melbourne was forced to turn back on Monday after a woman attempted to open a cabin door.

The woman lifted the door handle an hour into the journey before a warning signal alerted the crew.

The captain of the plane decided to return to Denpasar Airport where she was arrested and banned from flying with Jetstar.

“She wanted to sit in a different row and have a chair that could recline, so she decided to try to open the doors,” passenger Brook Jowett said.

A New Zealand man was also banned and charged after allegedly assaulting a Qantas staff member and two other people at Sydney Airport on Tuesday.

Source: Sydney Morning Herald

--Agencies