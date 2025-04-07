Central Bank presents 2024 Annual Economic Review to President

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka today (07) presented its flagship publication, the Annual Economic Review for 2024 (AER 2024), to the President and Minister of Finance, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, highlighting the steady progress of Sri Lanka’s economic recovery following the country’s most severe downturn in recent history.

The report was officially handed over by Governor of the Central Bank Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

AER 2024 comprises four main chapters: Macroeconomic Developments, Conditions of the Financial System, Review of Central Bank’s Policies and Macroeconomic Outlook.

According to the Review, the Sri Lankan economy showed significant signs of recovery in 2024, following the deep economic crisis experienced two years ago. The recovery trajectory, though challenging, has been notably faster than that of many other debt-distressed countries.

Improvements in economic activity, a partial resurgence in purchasing power and reduced uncertainty are among the key positive indicators noted in the report, the statement added.

The event was attended by Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President, Mr. K. M. Mahinda Siriwardena, Secretary to the Treasury, Mrs. K. M. A. N. Daulagala, Senior Deputy Governor, Dr. C. Amarasekara, Assistant Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) S. Jegajeevan, Director of Economic Research and Dr. L. R. C. Pathberiya and Additional Director of Economic Research at the Central Bank Dr. V. D. Wickramarachchi.

-PMD-