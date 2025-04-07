President receives Census of Population and Housing 2024 report

April 7, 2025   12:57 pm

The report of the “Census of Population and Housing 2024,” conducted by the Department of Census and Statistics, has been officially handed over to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (07) at the Presidential Secretariat.

This preliminary report has been prepared based on island-wide data collected between October and December 2024, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The report provides details on Sri Lanka’s population, its growth and the distribution of the population across districts.

The information gathered through the census is vital not only to the government but also for other institutions in formulating policies and development plans essential for the country’s progress, according to the PMD.

Significantly, for the first time in the history of census-collecting in Sri Lanka, data collection was carried out using tablet computers and user-friendly mobile devices.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardana, Director General of the Department of Census and Statistics D.D.G.A. Senevirathne and several other officials.

-PMD-

