MP Chamara Sampath further remanded

New Democratic Front (NDF) Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath Dassanayake has been further remanded until 21 April by the Badulla Magistrate’s Court.

MP Dassanayake is accused of misappropriating a sum of Rs. 1 million of the Uva Provincial Council in 2016.

MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake was taken into custody on March 27, over three separate corruption-related cases.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court previously granted bail in two of the cases but ordered him placed in remand custody over the third charge.

The allegations stem from his tenure as Chief Minister of Uva Province in 2016.

According to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), Dassanayake had solicited funds from three state banks, claiming they were intended to provide bags for preschool children in the province.

Two banks complied, granting him Rs. 1 million and Rs. 2.5 million, which were later transferred to his personal foundation account.

However, when a third bank refused to provide funds, Dassanayake reportedly retaliated by withdrawing the Uva Provincial Council’s fixed deposits from that institution.

The Bribery Commission filed a case against the MP, citing the government incurred a financial loss of Rs. 17.3 million due to his actions.

After reviewing the evidence, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court ruled that while Dassanayake could be released on bail for two of the charges, he would remain in remand custody for the third.

Accordingly, this morning MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake was once again produced before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court when the case was taken up for hearing.