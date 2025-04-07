Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC

April 7, 2025   04:30 pm

The Court of Appeal today (07) issued a stay order preventing any further action in relation to the conduct of elections for several local government authorities, including the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).

Accordingly, the continuation of activities related to holding the Local Government Elections in Colombo Municipal Council, Harispaththuwa, Panwila, Pathadumbara, Uda Palatha and Kuliyapitiya Pradeshiya Sabhas has been temporarily suspended through this order.

This order was issued after granting leave to proceed with writ petitions filed by several political parties and independent groups, challenging the rejection of their nominations.

Accordingly, the Court directed that objections to the petitions be filed on or before May 5. 

The petitioners were further instructed to file any counter-objections, if necessary, by May 7.

During the hearing, the Court scheduled the hearing of the petitions for May 16, and ordered that the stay order will remain in effect until that date.

The petitions have been submitted by political parties and independent groups seeking a declaration that the decisions made by the respective returning officers to reject their nomination papers—on the grounds that the submissions were not made within the prescribed time period—are unlawful.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''We will not rest until Sri Lanka is turned around'' - Tilvin Silva (English)

''We will not rest until Sri Lanka is turned around'' - Tilvin Silva (English)

High-level talks held with US to minimize impact of Trump's tariffs - Finance Deputy Minister (English)

High-level talks held with US to minimize impact of Trump's tariffs - Finance Deputy Minister (English)

'India has been a true friend at every step of Sri Lanka's development'' - PM Modi (English)

'India has been a true friend at every step of Sri Lanka's development'' - PM Modi (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake needs to rectify JVP's mistake first  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

President Dissanayake needs to rectify JVP's mistake first  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

President Dissanayake and Indian PM Modi hold high-level bilateral talks (English)

President Dissanayake and Indian PM Modi hold high-level bilateral talks (English)