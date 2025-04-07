Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC

The Court of Appeal today (07) issued a stay order preventing any further action in relation to the conduct of elections for several local government authorities, including the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).

Accordingly, the continuation of activities related to holding the Local Government Elections in Colombo Municipal Council, Harispaththuwa, Panwila, Pathadumbara, Uda Palatha and Kuliyapitiya Pradeshiya Sabhas has been temporarily suspended through this order.

This order was issued after granting leave to proceed with writ petitions filed by several political parties and independent groups, challenging the rejection of their nominations.

Accordingly, the Court directed that objections to the petitions be filed on or before May 5.

The petitioners were further instructed to file any counter-objections, if necessary, by May 7.

During the hearing, the Court scheduled the hearing of the petitions for May 16, and ordered that the stay order will remain in effect until that date.

The petitions have been submitted by political parties and independent groups seeking a declaration that the decisions made by the respective returning officers to reject their nomination papers—on the grounds that the submissions were not made within the prescribed time period—are unlawful.