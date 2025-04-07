Sri Lanka’s official foreign reserves rose sharply in March 2025, reaching US$6.51 billion, according to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

This marks a 7.1% increase from the US$6.08 billion reported at the end of February.

The growth in reserves signals a strengthening of the country’s external position, with the Central Bank attributing part of this boost to its foreign currency purchases in the domestic market.

During the month of March, the CBSL acquired US$401.9 million from the domestic foreign exchange market, contributing significantly to the overall increase in reserve assets, the CBSL stated.