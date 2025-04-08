Sun directly over parts of the island today

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at most places of the island during the afternoon or night today (08).

In its latest forecast, the Meteorology Department mentioned that showers may occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara district in the morning too.

Fairly heavy rainfall of about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Eastern and Sothern provinces, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, on the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during April 05 to 14 this year, the Met. Department noted.

Accordingly, the nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today are Nainamadama, Sandalankawa, Kundasale, Mahiyanganaya and Kalmunanai at about 12.12 noon.