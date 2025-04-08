5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts off Indonesias Aceh, no tsunami alert issued

5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts off Indonesias Aceh, no tsunami alert issued

April 8, 2025   08:44 am

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s western Aceh province early Tuesday without triggering large waves, according to the country’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.

Initially, the agency reported the quake’s magnitude as 6.2 before revising it downward.

The tremors occurred at 2:48 a.m. Jakarta time Tuesday (1948 GMT Monday), with the epicenter located 62 km southeast of Sinabang city in Simeulue Regency, at a depth of 30 km below the seabed.

No tsunami warning was issued, as the quake was unlikely to generate large waves.

“No serious damage or casualties were reported in the tremor-hit areas, especially in Simeulue Regency, which was affected the most,” Zopan A, a senior official from the provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency, told Xinhua.

Indonesia, an archipelagic nation, is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. The country also has 127 active volcanoes and frequent tectonic activity.

Source: Xinhua
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC (English)

President receives Census of Population and Housing 2024 report (English)

President receives Census of Population and Housing 2024 report (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fourth review (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fourth review (English)

MP Chamara Sampath further remanded (English)

MP Chamara Sampath further remanded (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''We will not rest until Sri Lanka is turned around'' - Tilvin Silva (English)

''We will not rest until Sri Lanka is turned around'' - Tilvin Silva (English)

High-level talks held with US to minimize impact of Trump's tariffs - Finance Deputy Minister (English)

High-level talks held with US to minimize impact of Trump's tariffs - Finance Deputy Minister (English)