A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s western Aceh province early Tuesday without triggering large waves, according to the country’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.

Initially, the agency reported the quake’s magnitude as 6.2 before revising it downward.

The tremors occurred at 2:48 a.m. Jakarta time Tuesday (1948 GMT Monday), with the epicenter located 62 km southeast of Sinabang city in Simeulue Regency, at a depth of 30 km below the seabed.

No tsunami warning was issued, as the quake was unlikely to generate large waves.

“No serious damage or casualties were reported in the tremor-hit areas, especially in Simeulue Regency, which was affected the most,” Zopan A, a senior official from the provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency, told Xinhua.

Indonesia, an archipelagic nation, is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. The country also has 127 active volcanoes and frequent tectonic activity.

Source: Xinhua

--Agencies