Namal to address Rising Bharat Summit in India today

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa is scheduled to address the ‘Rising Bharat’ Summit in India today (April 8), joining a distinguished lineup of regional and global leaders.

MP Rajapaksa will deliver a special address under the theme “The South Asian Platter: Menu for Growth”, which aims to explore regional development from the perspective of emerging young leaders, contrasted with the experiences of past leadership, and their shared vision for the future.

The summit will also feature a keynote address by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Among the other high-profile speakers is Uza Mariya Didi, former Minister of Defence of the Maldives, as well as several notable personalities from the public and private sectors, including acclaimed Indian actress Kajol.

The Rising Bharat Summit serves as a platform to bring together influential voices across South Asia to discuss strategies for sustainable growth, regional integration, and youth leadership.