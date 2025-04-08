MP Chamara Sampath granted bail

New Democratic Front (NDF) Parliamentarian Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, who was arrested over the alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the Uva Provincial Council, has been granted bail.

The order was issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Yesterday, he was remanded until 21 April by the Badulla Magistrate’s Court over a separate case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The order was issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate, Thanuja Lakmali.

MP Dassanayake is accused of misappropriating a sum of Rs. 1 million of the Uva Provincial Council in 2016.

Considering the submissions made by the prosecution and the defence, the Chief Magistrate ordered MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake to be released on a Rs. 50,000 cash bond and two surety bails amounting to Rs. 2 million each.

He has also been imposed an overseas travel ban.

Appearing for MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa then requested the magistrate to allow his client to attend Parliamentary sittings scheduled for today and tomorrow.

Accordingly, the Magistrate announced that there is no impediment to permit him to attend Parliamentary sittings.

The case will be taken up for hearing once again on 17 June.

MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake was taken into custody on March 27, over three separate corruption-related cases.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court previously granted bail in two of the cases but ordered him placed in remand custody over the third charge.

The allegations stem from his tenure as Chief Minister of Uva Province in 2016.

According to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), Dassanayake had solicited funds from three state banks, claiming they were intended to provide bags for preschool children in the province.

Two banks complied, granting him Rs. 1 million and Rs. 2.5 million, which were later transferred to his personal foundation account.

However, when a third bank refused to provide funds, Dassanayake reportedly retaliated by withdrawing the Uva Provincial Council’s fixed deposits from that institution.

The Bribery Commission filed the case against the MP, citing the government incurred a financial loss of Rs. 17.3 million due to his actions.