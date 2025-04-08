Former State Minster Viyalendran granted bail

April 8, 2025   02:21 pm

Former State Minister Sathasivam Viyalendran, who was arrested and remanded over bribery charges, has been granted bail after he was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered Viyalendran to be released on five surety bails of Rs. 1 million each and a cash bail of Rs. 50,000.

Meanwhile, the court also imposed an overseas travel ban on the former State Minister.

During the trial, the officials of the Bribery Commission informed the court that the investigations pertaining to the case have been completed and subsequently, the Colombo Chief Magistrate ordered the suspect to be released on bail.

On March 25, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested Former State Minister Viyalendran after recording a statement in connection with allegedly aiding and abetting the soliciting of a bribe of Rs. 1.5 million for issuing a sand permit.

 

