Cabinet approval to increase minimum wage of private sector employees

April 8, 2025   02:52 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to a proposal to increase the monthly minimum wage of private sector employees from Rs. 17,500 to Rs. 27,000 with effect from 01 April 2025.

The Cabinet paper in this regard has been presented by the Minister of Labour. 

According to the Cabinet paper, the daily minimum wage of private sector employees will be increased from Rs. 700 to Rs. 1,080.

Furthermore, the Cabinet paper has proposed to increase the monthly minimum wage of private sector employees to Rs. 30,000 from Rs. 27,000 with effect from 1 January 2026.

The daily minimum wage of private sector employees will rise to Rs. 1,200 from Rs. 1,080. 

According to the Labour Ministry, the proposed amendments will be submitted to Parliament in May.

The Ministry also noted that the wage increase is in line with the budget proposal for this year.

