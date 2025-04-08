15 million polycarbonate cards to be purchased to issue new e-NICs

April 8, 2025   03:41 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to call for open tenders to purchase 15 million polycarbonate cards to issue new electronic National Identity Cards (e-NIC).

The e-NIC project is introduced to collect the biodata, biometric data, family information, and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) certified photographs of every Sri Lankan citizen over the age of 15, and issue electronic National Identity Cards with Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) numbers to every registered person.

The government has estimated it will require 17 million cards to implement the project.

Accordingly, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake as the Minister of Digital Economy presented the Cabinet paper to call for open tenders to purchase polycarbonate cards to issue e-NICs, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Nalinda Jayatissa said during the weekly Cabinet media briefing.

 

