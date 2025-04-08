IMF delegation calls on PM, review Sri Lankas economic situation

April 8, 2025   04:38 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has met with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation led by Incoming Mission Chief Evan Papageorgiou, to review Sri Lanka’s economic situation.

The discussions held at the Prime Minister’s Office was centered on progress of Sri Lanka thus far under the IMF-supported programme and the next steps required to achieve the future economic targets of the country.

Both parties exchanged views on emerging economic challenges, and need for progress solution and action, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. 

The event was attended by Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, IMF delegation of Incoming Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, Mr. Evan Papageorgiou, Deputy Director, Asia and Pacific Department of the IMF, Mr. Sanjaya Panth, Outgoing Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, Mr. Peter Breuer, IMF Resident Representative Ms. Martha Woldemichael and representatives of the Ministry of foreign affairs and Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

