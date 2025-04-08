Where are the agreements inked with India? - Dilith questions govt

Where are the agreements inked with India? - Dilith questions govt

April 8, 2025   05:05 pm

Leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, Parliamentarian Dilith Jayaweera says the agreements signed with India should be publicised, if the current administration has nothing to hide.

Speaking in Parliament today (08), Parliamentarian Jayaweera noted that a number of agreements were signed during the recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sri Lanka, without informing the public.

He said, “It is disappointing that those in the government, who called for transparency previously, have failed to table the agreements during today’s Parliament sitting.”

MP Dilith Jayaweera stated that the public is concerned about the agreements signed with India and therefore it is the duty of the present government to reveal its contents.  

Seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between India and Sri Lanka, covering several key sectors, were exchanged on Saturday (5) at the Presidential Secretariat in the presence of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These agreements focus on enhancing cooperation in the fields of energy, digitalization, defence, healthcare, and development assistance, according to a media statement issued by the government.

 

