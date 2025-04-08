Discussion held on Colombo, Eastern and Greater Hambantota development projects

A meeting between Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and relevant ministry officials was held today (08) at the Presidential Secretariat regarding the development plans to be implemented in Sri Lanka under three zones, in collaboration with the Surbana Jurong Institute of Singapore and 18 Ministries.

During the meeting it was discussed in detail regarding the plans for the Colombo Metropolitan Region, Eastern Development Plan and the Greater Hambantota Project. The officials from Singapore-based urban planning and infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong also joined the discussion virtually, the President’s Media Division said.

Progress reports on the three projects were reviewed in detail and Secretary to the President, Dr. Kumanayake instructed the officials to identify any deficiencies and finalize the necessary actions within the next two weeks.

The discussion also addressed delays in securing necessary approvals for investments under the existing regulatory framework, as well as the urgent need to revise certain legislative instruments to better facilitate national development, according to the PMD.

The meeting was attended by Secretary to the Prime Minister G.P. Saputhanthri, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Russel Aponsu, Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development, Construction and Housing U.G. Ranjith Ariyaratne, and several senior officials from the respective ministries.

-PMD-