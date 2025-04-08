Discussion held on Colombo, Eastern and Greater Hambantota development projects

Discussion held on Colombo, Eastern and Greater Hambantota development projects

April 8, 2025   10:18 pm

A meeting between Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and relevant ministry officials was held today (08) at the Presidential Secretariat regarding the development plans to be implemented in Sri Lanka under three zones, in collaboration with the Surbana Jurong Institute of Singapore and 18 Ministries.

During the meeting it was discussed in detail regarding the plans for the Colombo Metropolitan Region, Eastern Development Plan and the Greater Hambantota Project. The officials from Singapore-based urban planning and infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong also joined the discussion virtually, the President’s Media Division said.

Progress reports on the three projects were reviewed in detail and Secretary to the President, Dr. Kumanayake instructed the officials to identify any deficiencies and finalize the necessary actions within the next two weeks.

The discussion also addressed delays in securing necessary approvals for investments under the existing regulatory framework, as well as the urgent need to revise certain legislative instruments to better facilitate national development, according to the PMD.

The meeting was attended by Secretary to the Prime Minister G.P. Saputhanthri, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Russel Aponsu, Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development, Construction and Housing U.G. Ranjith Ariyaratne, and several senior officials from the respective ministries.

-PMD-

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fatal Kurunegala fuel station fire caused by gas leak?

Fatal Kurunegala fuel station fire caused by gas leak?

Fatal Kurunegala fuel station fire caused by gas leak?

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC (English)

Stay order issued on poll-related activities of several LG bodies including CMC (English)

President receives Census of Population and Housing 2024 report (English)

President receives Census of Population and Housing 2024 report (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fourth review (English)

President meets IMF delegation to discuss Sri Lankas fourth review (English)

MP Chamara Sampath further remanded (English)

MP Chamara Sampath further remanded (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm