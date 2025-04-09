Indonesia ready to shelter Palestinians impacted by war in Gaza

Indonesia ready to shelter Palestinians impacted by war in Gaza

April 9, 2025   06:23 am

Indonesia is ready to temporarily shelter Palestinians impacted by the war in Gaza, President Prabowo Subianto said in a statement on Wednesday, as he started his trip to the Middle East region and Turkey.

Prabowo said he has instructed his foreign minister to quickly discuss with the Palestinian side and other parties about how to evacuate impacted Palestinians to Indonesia.

“We are ready to evacuate the wounded, the traumatized, the orphans,” Prabowo said, adding the victims would be in Indonesia temporarily until they have fully recovered from their injuries and situation in Gaza was safe for their return.

Indonesia, a Muslim-majority country, wants to increase its role in seeking a resolution to the conflict in Gaza, Prabowo said. Jakarta has been advocating for a two-state solution to end the conflict.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

