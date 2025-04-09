The present government has two urgent priorities before commencing the process of formulating a new constitution for the country, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said in Parliament today.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya said the government, when it came to power last year, was fully focused on stabilizing the economy and ensuring democracy in the country by conducting the elections that were delayed.

During the Prime Minister’s questions session this morning, Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK) Parliamentarian Shanakiyan Rasamanickam requested the Premier to inform the house as to when a new constitution will be drafted since it was one of the main election pledges of the government which was formed by the National People’s Power (NPP).

Responding to the question, Prime Minister Amarasuriya asserted that the new government is currently working on stabilizing the economy. She noted that two elections have been held in the past six months while another election will be held next month. The Prime Minister said the Provincial Council election is also due for several years.

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya said once the Provincial Council election is held, the government will commence the process to drafting a new constitution,

Meanwhile, she acknowledged that the present government has not allocated funds for the process in this year’s budget.

However, Prime Minister Amarasuriya said the present administration intends to continue the constitutional drafting process that had already commenced by the previous government through public consultations.

She said therefore she is of the view that the drafting of the new constitution can be completed within a reasonable timeframe.