Ex-State Minister Viyalendran released after meeting bail conditions

April 9, 2025   03:51 pm

Former State Minister Sathasivam Viyalendran, who was arrested and remanded over bribery charges, has been released after meeting his bail conditions.

On March 25, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested former State Minister Viyalendran after recording a statement in connection with an incident of allegedly aiding and abetting the soliciting of a bribe of Rs. 1.5 million to issue a sand permit.

Former State Minister Sathasivam Viyalendran, was granted bail after he was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, yesterday (8).

Accordingly, the Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered Viyalendran be released on five surety bails of Rs. 1 million each and a cash bail of Rs. 50,000.

However, he was placed in remand custody once again after failing to meet his bail conditions.

The court today ordered the release of former State Minister Viyalendran after he met the bail conditions, Ada Derana reporter said.

 

