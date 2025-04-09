Samantha Ranasinghe to fill Kosala Nuwans MP seat

Samantha Ranasinghe to fill Kosala Nuwans MP seat

April 9, 2025   03:53 pm

The Election Commission has announced that Samantha Ranasinghe of the National People’s Power (NPP) has been elected as a Member of Parliament to fill the vacancy created by the passing of NPP Kegalle District MP, Kosala Nuwan Jayaweera.

Ranasinghe, who served as the Rambukkana Electoral Organizer of the National People’s Power during the 2024 parliamentary election, was next on the NPP list based on the preference votes obtained.

According to the official announcement, Ratnayake Mudiyanselage Samantha Ranasinghe has been elected as a Member of Parliament for the No. 22 – Kegalle Electoral District under Section 62 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981. 

His appointment follows the demise of Hapu Arachchige Kosala Nuwan Jayaweera, who had been elected to represent the same electoral district under Section 99(13)(b) of the Constitution and Section 64(2) of the Parliamentary Elections Act.

The Deputy Speaker informed the House yesterday (April 8) that a parliamentary seat had fallen vacant with effect from April 6, 2025, in terms of Article 66(a) of the Constitution, following the death of MP Kosala Nuwan Jayaweera.

The Parliament of Sri Lanka officially notified the Election Commission in writing that the seat had become vacant. 

The Acting Secretary-General of Parliament, Chaminda Kularatne, conveyed this notification to the Chairman of the Election Commission in accordance with Article 66(a) of the Constitution, effective from April 6, 2025.

The notice was issued under Section 64(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981, as amended by the Elections (Special Provisions) Act, No. 35 of 1988.

MP Kosala Nuwan Jayaweera passed away on April 6 at the age of 38 due to a sudden heart attack while receiving treatment at the Karawanella Hospital.

