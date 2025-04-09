Ex-Minister Mervyn Silva and 3 others further remanded

April 9, 2025   04:24 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva, who was arrested and remanded for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land in Kiribathgoda to a private party by forging documents, has been further remanded. 

The Mahara Magistrate’s Court ordered former Minister Silva and three other defendants in the case be remanded until April 21, Ada Derana reporter said.

Meanwhile, court also issued warrants for the arrest of former state minister Prasanna Ranaweera and Milroy Perera, who are evading arrest in connection with the case.

The former Minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on March 05 for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land to a private party after forging documents.

