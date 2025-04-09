Sun directly over parts of Sri Lanka tomorrow

The Department of Meteorology announced that on the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during April 05 to April 14 this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (10) are Hatthikuchchi, Kalankuttiya, Halmillewa, Ipalogama, Palugaswewa, Habarana at about 12:11 noon, it said.

Meanwhile, showers will occur at times in Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district, according to the Met. Department.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy rainfall of above 50 mm are likely at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces during the morning, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.